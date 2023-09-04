Centara West Bay is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition as the Family Friendly Hotel of The Year 2023 in Qatar by the Travel and Hospitality Awards. This prestigious award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to travelers worldwide.

The Travel & Hospitality Awards recognising outstanding companies and organisations that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to travelers worldwide. By highlighting excellence and innovation, we aim to inspire industry professionals to continually raise the bar and exceed customer expectations. Centara West Bay is honoured to be part of this esteemed tradition.

“At Centara West Bay, we believe that a family-friendly atmosphere can make a world of difference in a traveler's journey. We take immense pride in offering distinguished luxurious accommodations, embracing the warmth of Thai hospitality, and delivering top-notch 5-star services to our valued guests. Thank you to our guests and the team, this accolade underscores our commitment to creating memorable moments for families and travelers alike. We are deeply grateful for this recognition by the Travel and Hospitality Awards, and we pledge to continue raising the bar in the hospitality industry to ensure that every guest experiences the utmost comfort, luxury, and hospitality.“stated Sean Spinks, Centara West Bay General Manager

Centrally located in Doha’s vibrant financial & business district, with easy access to the finest shopping, cultural sights and tourist attractions. Centara West Bay is a short walk from the metro, Corniche, City Center and North West Bay Beach, accessible directly from the hotel via the treelined Boulevard. Its proximity to other key locations in Qatar such as Katara, West Bay Lagoon, The Pearl and Bidda Park. The hotel’s fully furnished apartments are highlighted by large spaces, modern decor, stunning views, and an array of international dining specialties from award winning restaurants. The affordable luxury apartments boast spacious bedrooms, living and dining rooms, with well-equipped kitchens that make the hotel ideal for every individual, family, and traveler on extended stays in Qatar.

For more information or to book a stay at Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cwq/ or contact us at cwq@chr.co.th

Stay connected with us on social media as well for the latest updates on IG @centara.westbay

