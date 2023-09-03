Store is the French electronic retailer’s first entry into KSA - one of two set to open in the coming months.

The store offers a multi-brand concept and cultural destination for customers interested in ranges of electronics, gaming, multimedia and lifestyle products.

Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Retail, the leading brand partner in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of the first Fnac flagship store in Saudi Arabia. To be located in Nakheel Mall, Dammam, the store will be a premium retail destination, offering a cultural hub for multimedia, electronics, gaming, lifestyle and household products.

Fnac Dammam will offer an immersive, multi-category concept across two floors and 1,641sqm of space. It is set to host cultural events including book signings, music gigs, photography workshops, arts and crafts sessions for children, virtual reality (VR) activations and gaming tournaments.

An elevated experience-driven retail environment, the new flagship store will also host exclusive offers and a unique product range developed in partnership with international and market leading brands including Apple, Samsung, Bang & Olufsen, PlayStation, Nespresso, Dyson, Bose, Lego and many more. Complimented by its ticketing services, Fnac offers access to entertainment, sports, tourism, ecotourism, and cultural events across Saudi Arabia.

Fnac is a leading French electronic and cultural retailer, founded in 1954 and now operating close to 1,000 stores around the world.

Commenting on the store opening, Dr Günther Helm, CEO of Cenomi Retail, said: “Fnac is a leading name in the world of multi-category cultural and electronic products, renowned for its commitment to creating a sensory experience for its customers. As Saudi Arabia’s leading brand partner, Cenomi Retail is honored to bring that offering to our consumers for the first time. The Dammam store is one of two we will be opening, with Riyadh following.

“This flagship store offers a unique lifestyle destination for shoppers, but also a cultural hub – catering to the latest trends and interests of our customers who value exclusive offers and products as well as memorable immersive experiences.”

François Gazuit, Operations Director for Fnac Darty , said: “This is an exciting time for retail in the Kingdom and an opportune time for us to open our inaugural locations. We hope that we can bring a unique in-store experience that compliments the rise of entertainment and culture across the country. Cenomi Retail offers an intrinsic knowledge and experience that we are confident will support our long-term success and growth in Saudi Arabia.”

The Dammam store has been specifically designed to represent the cutting edge of retail experiences, providing a multi-sensory shopping journey that caters to consumers whatever their age or interest: from gamers to book worms, artists to musicians.

The launch is the latest sign of intent from Cenomi Retail in its commitment to transform the retail experience for customers in KSA as it works with leading global brands to bring those experiences to consumers in-country.

