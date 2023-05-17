Cenomi Retail plans on opening three Jamba locations in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2023, with the first store expected to open in Q4 2023.

Jamba creates premium, hand-crafted, tasty juices and smoothies made with simple, real ingredients.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Retail today announces a franchise agreement with Jamba Franchisor SPV LLC, franchisor of Jamba®, bringing the global juice company to the Kingdom for the first time.

The agreement with Cenomi Retail marks the beginning of the U.S.-based Jamba’s ambitions to open 100 stores in Saudi Arabia, with plans already in place to open in more than 30 locations within the next five years. The first store is expected to launch in Q4 2023.

Jamba is a wholly owned subsidiary of Focus Brands, Inc (FBI), a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands, including Cinnabon, for which Cenomi Retail already operates 122 stores. The first Jamba store is expected to launch in Q4 2023 with at least two further locations to open in 2023.

The expansion to Saudi Arabia represents the next stage of Jamba’s international growth. Founded in 1990 as a single small store in the beach town of San Luis Obispo, California, Jamba has expanded rapidly to nearly 800 locations across North America and Asia.

With its first location set to open in the Middle East region, Cenomi Retail will bring Jamba’s world-renowned blended-to-order smoothies, fresh juices, Energy bowls and snacks to customers across the country. Jamba will offer Halal ingredients with no artificial flavors or colors, no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, and no high-fructose corn syrup in every smoothie and juice.

The move is further commitment from Cenomi Retail as part of its focused strategy that includes an expansion of its offering in the F&B sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Günther Helm, CEO of Cenomi Retail, said: “We are extremely optimistic about the potential of Jamba in Saudi Arabia. Cenomi Retail is proud to bring this new offering to the Kingdom, providing an exciting new brand option for our consumers. It is also integral to our continued growth strategy, with a strong focus on expanding the F&B sector of our business.”

Sean Wooden, Managing Director EUMEA, Focus Brands International, a division of Focus Brands LLC, said: “We are excited to arrive in Saudi Arabia at such a pivotal growth point for its retail sector. Bringing delicious products and unique in-store experience to customers in Saudi Arabia is an important step in our international expansion. Cenomi Retail brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this venture and we look forward to growing together on this journey.”

The franchise agreement is the most recent demonstration of Cenomi Retail’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with leading international brands as it transforms the retail experience for customers in Saudi Arabia.

About Cenomi Retail:

Cenomi Retail, formed as Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co in 1990 by Fawaz, Salman and Abdulmajeed Alhokair. The company has since become the leading franchise retailer in the KSA and the only listed business of its type in the Middle East. Since the opening of its first store in 1991, Cenomi Retail has grown considerably and now trades in over 1,00 stores across 100 shopping malls in 11 countries, with a retail platform operating on a total GLA of more than 464 thousand square meters. All of this is managed by a workforce numbering more than 10,000. Cenomi Retail currently represents over 65 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics in addition to operating a series of restaurants and coffee shops. For more information, please visit www.cenomiretail.com

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands® is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of March 26, 2023, Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,600 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in all 50 states and over 60 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, McAlister’s Deli®, and Schlotzsky’s® brand names, as well as the Seattle’s Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. As of March 26, 2023, Jamba had nearly 800 locations operating in 34 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.