Parties to integrate Cenomi’s large brand portfolio, international brand relationships and local market presence with Trendyol’s extensive e-commerce expertise, seller base and world-class technology.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Group, the largest vertically integrated retail and lifestyle ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and Trendyol, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce marketplace have today signed a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic partnership to operate an online fashion and lifestyle marketplace across the six Gulf Cooperation Council States.

As part of the partnership, Trendyol’s existing platform, currently serving KSA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, will be rebranded in the coming months and will offer a wide assortment of products across multiple categories. It will be home to Cenomi’s large brand portfolio, a range of sellers from the Trendyol ecosystem, and Trendyol’s celebrated own-brand fashion collection.

Trendyol’s recent launch in the region saw its app instantly become the most downloaded shopping app in KSA and UAE and reach the 30k daily orders mark in November. The new joint platform is expected to maintain the momentum and grow the annual order volume to over 15 million in 2024.

The new marketplace will be available in both Arabic and English and found via a dedicated mobile app and website. The platform will be served by an international and domestic logistics infrastructure including Cenomi’s local omni-channel presence across its shopping centers in Saudi Arabia, which will create a seamless end-to-end customer experience for both consumers and brand partners.

Mohamad Mourad, CEO, Cenomi Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Trendyol to create something truly unique for customers and brand partners in the region. The platform will combine Trendyol’s world-class technology and vast seller base with Cenomi’s product portfolio, local omni-channel presence, end-to-end delivery and flagship customer care. With this new venture, we are continuing our mission to be the go-to platform for leading brands to grow in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Çağlayan Çetin, President, Trendyol Group commented: “With support from our regional shareholders ADQ and QIA, Trendyol’s expansion into the Gulf is one of the most important growth strategies for our company so we are thrilled to be partnering with Cenomi to deliver an online retail proposition that is bound to excite customers right across the region. Driven by the shared know-how and expertise of both companies, the new marketplace will build on our existing footprint to further showcase high-quality Turkish products in this dynamic market.

Since early 2022, we've enabled over 51,000 Turkish sellers to export 37 million products internationally, many for the first time. In the Gulf region alone, around two million 'Made in Türkiye' labeled products have already been sold and our near-term strategy is to list 10 million unique products and empower more than 60,000 sellers.”

