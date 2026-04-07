Riyadh: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of modern lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce a three-year strategic partnership with Al-Taawoun FC, through which it will become the football club’s main sponsor.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Cenomi’s logo will feature on Al-Taawoun FC’s official team jerseys, with Cenomi Centers also hosting the first dedicated official Al-Taawoun FC retail store at their Al Nakheel plaza AlQassem. The football club’s retail stores will be present in several cities across the Kingdom through Cenomi Centers shopping destinations.

Cenomi Centers will also be hosting all fan-related events and community engagements for Al-Taawoun FC throughout the Kingdom.

The move has been endorsed by the Ministry of Sport and strengthens the collaboration between the retail and sports sectors in the Kingdom. The landmark development demonstrates Cenomi’s contribution to Vision 2030, encouraging greater private sector engagement in the transformation of the Kingdom’s sports sector.

Turki Saleh Alzahrani, Chief Corporate Services Officer of Cenomi Centers said, “This new partnership with Al-Taawoun FC reflects our continued commitment to bringing Saudi sports fans closer to the experiences they value most. At Cenomi, we have seen how our lifestyle destinations can play a meaningful and impactful role in strengthening community and fan engagement through our existing partnership with Al Ahli FC, and we look forward to evolving Cenomi’s partnerships with more sports disciplines in the future.”

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 20 assets, with more than 4,200 stores strategically located in nine major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of almost 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com

About Al-Taawoun FC

Al Taawoun FC is a Saudi professional football club based in Buraidah, competing in the Saudi Pro League. Established in 1956, the club is recognized for its competitive performance, strong fan base and commitment to developing local talent, alongside its continued contribution to the growth of sport in the Kingdom.