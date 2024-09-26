Cairo – Cemex has signed an agreement with Assiut Governorate to operate the second Regenera facility in Egypt. The facility receives around 7000 tonnes of municipal solid waste monthly and through this agreement, Cemex will be treating the waste to generate alternative fuels prior to compost production – ensuring minimal residual waste to landfill.

Following the first Regenera facility in Mahala that started operating last May, the Assiut agreement builds on Cemex’s solid and impactful presence in the governorate and connects with its investments in the cement plant for a greater impact. In 2023, the company has invested over 2.5M$ in an alternative fuel dryer in the Assiut plant. Through proper waste management and segregation, the dryer recovers thermal energy from the clinker production process, improving the alternative fuel quality and maximizing substitution of fossil fuels which reduces CO2 emissions. Additionally, this initiative benefits the residents of the governorate by ensuring safe treatment of all daily waste collections, while reducing the negative impacts associated with landfilling.

As an industry leader in climate action and the commitment towards being a net-zero company in 2050, Cemex's Regenera business comes as a part of Cemex's efforts to support a circular economy including the receiving, managing, recycling, composting, and recovering of waste. Regenera supports the ambition to use more non-recyclable waste and industrial by-products as a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels and natural raw materials.

About Regenera:

With over 20 years of experience in waste management solutions, Cemex launched Regenera, a business specialized in providing circularity solutions to extend the life cycle of products and materials by reusing them into value-added products. Regenera leverages Cemex's global expertise and infrastructure to use waste and industrial byproducts as sustainable substitutes for fossil fuels and natural raw materials in its production processes, by offering a wide range of tailored services including reception, management, recycling, and coprocessing of waste.