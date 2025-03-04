Dubai, UAE – Soon to conclude its first Arabian Gulf season in March, Celestyal has announced an itinerary refresh for its new-for-2025, Arabian Gulf three-, and four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ sailings onboard Celestyal Discovery.

Based on feedback from the hugely popular first season, guests and their valued travel agent community and regional partners, the itineraries will now feature additional stops in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, with the introduction of Ras Al Khaimah as a new port of call.

The new itineraries have been renamed and are as follows:

Iconic Arabia, featuring Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sir Bani Yas Island: three-night long weekend sailings departing on a Friday, roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, visiting the dazzling sights of Dubai and then onto the exclusive Sir Bani Yas Island for a combination of beach and wildlife safari experiences. Prices start from €309/$359/£279/AU$509pp.

Iconic Arabia, featuring Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Oman- four-night mid-week sailings: departing on a Monday, roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, calling at the iconic cities of Doha and Dubai (via Ras Al Khaimah) mixed with the more relaxed coastal port of Khasab in Oman. Prices start from €389/$459/ £349/AU$629pp.

The prices above are part of the current ‘Live Your Vacation Dream’ promotion available on new bookings made until March 16, 2025, and​ ​include up to €100 of complimentary specialty drinks and dining per person pre-loaded on each guest’s CelestyalPay tab*.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We strive to deliver unmissable experiences, and in doing so constantly listen to our guests, and travel agent community. Following a hugely successful first season in the Arabian Gulf we learnt more about what our guests and partners would like to see and are excited to announce these changes based on their feedback. Since launching our winter season Arabian Gulf itineraries, we’ve been thrilled by the positive response and the growing interest from both repeat and new-to-cruise customers in exploring this spectacular region.

“Our guests have told us they love iconic destinations like Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, as well as discovering more off-the-beaten-track ports that are synonymous with a Celestyal voyage, such as Sir Bani Yas Island and the coastal resort of Khasab. We’re known for our destination immersive and port intensive cruises, so we have refined our 2025 itineraries to offer more time in our guests favourite ports, while adding an additional port in the stunning Ras Al Khaimah.”

The 1360-guest Celestyal Discovery will commence her inaugural Arabian Gulf season in the region on December 12, 2025, joining her fleet mate, the 1260-guest Celestyal Journey, who returns to the Arabian Gulf on December 6, 2025. Celestyal Journey will operate the popular ‘Desert Days’ itinerary as planned, starting the season with an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebratory cruise. The cruise line will then offer a combination of 7-night, 3- and 4-night Gulf itineraries from December through to March on both ships, for the next three consecutive seasons.

* Introduced last year, CelestyalPay is a prepaid specialty food and beverage tab used onboard for any non-complimentary food and drink purchases. Guests can either add the charges to their account as they go or will be invited to preload their CelestyalPay prior to, or on the first day of sailing to receive top-up bonus credit from the cruise line.

