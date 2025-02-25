Create lasting memories with family-friendly fun and a special ‘4 tickets for the price of 3’ offer at Real Madrid World

Dubai, UAE: This Ramadan, Dubai’s iconic entertainment destinations, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, The Green Planet™ Dubai and Wild Wadi Waterpark™ are inviting UAE residents and visitors to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan with a variety of unique offerings. From delectable Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, to thrilling theme parks offers and relaxing nature escapes, these attractions offer something for everyone to enjoy during this special time of reflection and togetherness.

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

RIVERLAND™ Dubai

The dining and entertainment destination that serves as the gateway to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is inviting all for an exquisite waterfront Iftar experience at Al Mashowa. As a special Ramadan offer, guests who purchase a day pass to Real Madrid World, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai or LEGOLAND® Dubai will receive a complimentary Iftar buffet. The dining experience can be redeemed on the same day of their visit from sunset until 10:00pm.

Renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, guests can break their fast with an exquisite selection of traditional cold and hot mezze, main dishes including Lamb Kofta, Emirati Lamb Machbous, Shish Taouk, and desserts like Luqaimat, Basbussah and Umm Ali, each prepared to honour the spirit of Ramadan in a serene setting.

For visitors exploring RIVERLAND™ Dubai, the Iftar is available for purchase at AED 120 per person, inclusive of traditional Arabic juices, and AED 60 per child aged 5-10.

While indulging in a delightful meal, guests can also enjoy the breathtaking eco-friendly laser shows at 7:30pm, 8:30pm, and 9:30pm, from Wednesday to Sunday.

Real Madrid World

This Ramadan, families and friends can make the most of their day together with the exclusive ‘4 tickets for the price of 3’ offer at Real Madrid World.

For those looking for a complete evening experience can opt for a day pass that includes a complimentary Iftar at Al Mashowa, where a delicious meal awaits after an exciting day.

Guests can then continue their adventure by experiencing Stars Flyer, the world’s tallest swing chair ride, or defy limits on the Hala Madrid Coaster, the region’s first wooden coaster with the most zero-gravity moments. For an unforgettable experience, they can also meet their heroes up close at Meet the Stars, a dream-like space featuring life-sized figures of Real Madrid legends, past and present.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, home to over 29 thrilling rides and attractions, invites guests to experience the magic of Hollywood during Ramadan.

For guests looking to explore different flavours for Iftar, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai offers a variety of unique dining experiences. At Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop, diners can enjoy delicious Asian dishes inspired by the world of Kung Fu Panda, served in a vibrant setting straight out of the film. King Julien’s Side Show Café offers a lively family-friendly dining experience. Dragon Flame Grill serves up sizzling grilled specialties from Ilse of Berk packed with bold flavors, perfect for those craving a hearty feast. For something more whimsical, Very Smurfy Café welcomes diners into a charming Smurf-themed setting, serving delightful treats and hearty meals perfect for a magical Ramadan evening.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort

Families visiting LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort this Ramadan can take advantage of extended park hours from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering ample time to explore over 40 rides and attractions. Guests can enjoy special Ramadan activities like the LEGO® Souq and Ramadan Wall, thrilling rides like the Dragon Coaster, Submarine Adventure, and hands-on fun at LEGO City Driving School. To honour the spirit of Ramadan, complimentary dates and water are available for guests to break their fast at MINILAND.

Guests can also enjoy a unique Iftar experience at LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and Water Park, with kids eating free at various restaurants across the parks, including Caesar’s Pizza & Pasta, Knight’s Table and Waves Bistro. Special Ramadan cookies are available for sweet treats, and families can indulge in a full Iftar meal at restaurants across the parks starting from AED 59 at Knights Table & Waves Bistro, and AED 99 at Caesar’s Pizza Pasta.

The Ramadan celebrations extend beyond the parks to LEGOLAND Hotel, where families can enjoy a special 30% discount on bookings. Guests can also break their fast with complimentary dates and water at Bricks Family Restaurant and enjoy traditional Ramadan dishes in a welcoming setting. Iftar Buffet is priced at AED 185 per adult and AED 95 per child.

Guests at LEGOLAND Dubai can enjoy a little extra joy while shopping with exclusive retail offers, making it the perfect time to find the ultimate LEGO gift. Throughout Ramadan and Eid, guests can take home a complimentary LEGO gift with every qualifying purchase of AED 299, AED 399, or AED 599 and receive a special LEGO set to add to their collection - Limited Stocks Apply.

Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

The five-star property invites guests to indulge in a lavish Iftar buffet at Kalea Restaurant featuring Middle Eastern favourites from Fatteh, Lamb Ouzi to Ishka Bil Jooz and Chicken Mandi along with succulent grills, and traditional Arabic sweets.

Running from 27th February to 29th March, the Iftar experience is priced at AED 225 per person and AED 112 for children ages 6-12. Guests staying at Lapita can also enjoy a tranquil in-room Suhoor dining experience for a more private and relaxing meal. For corporate gatherings, tailored Iftar packages start from AED 180 per person, with sophisticated venues available to accommodate both intimate and large-scale gatherings.

The Green Planet™ Dubai

For a relaxing retreat that feels like a world away from the city, guests are invited to step into an indoor rainforest at The Green Planet™ Dubai, home over 3,000 plants and animals this Ramadan, in the heart of Dubai. Guests can explore the wonders of this four-level biodome, marvel at the free-flying birds, spot exotic wildlife, or simply enjoy the serenity of the rainforest, an experience that perfectly complements the reflective spirit of the Holy Month. A visit to The Green Planet™ Dubai provides the ideal pre-Iftar experience before heading to City Walk, where a variety of restaurants offers await. Tickets are priced at AED 129 per person for UAE residents only.

Adding to the Ramadan spirit, The Green Planet™ Dubai will celebrate key environmental initiatives throughout the month reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, conservation, and community engagement.

World Wildlife Day on 3rd March will highlight the connection between people and the planet through engaging activities focused on endangered species. Visitors can get up close to fascinating creatures like millipedes, snakes, snails, while witnessing the rainforest come to life with hourly thunderstorms.

Educational programmes and interactive quizzes will also provide keen learners deep insights into conservation along with and arts and crafts activities that will inspire creativity. Guests can also look forward to insightful biologist talks throughout the day will offer expert perspectives on the importance of protecting wildlife.

For Global Recycling Day taking place on 18th March, The Green Planet™ Dubai will turn waste into wonder for Global Recycling Day, inspiring visitors to rethink sustainability through fun and interactive experiences. Guests can take part in a creative ‘Best Out of Waste’ competition, where they’ll decorate used glass bottles to take home and a chance to win a prize. Visitors can also enjoy an educational program on recycling, a quiz at the end of the tour, and insightful biologist talks that highlight the importance of sustainability.

From 20th to 23rd March, the biodome will be spreading joy in celebration of World Happiness Day! Visitors can expect a nature escape filled with surprises and sweet treats. Little explorers will be delighted with complimentary goodies as they journey through the rainforest, while guests can capture picture perfect memories at the ‘Wings of Joy’ interactive wall, a must-see butterfly mural where visitors can write and share their happiest moments.

Wild Wadi Waterpark™

Make a splash this Ramadan with Wild Wadi Waterpark™’s UAE residents offer starting from AED 179 per person. Whether you’re braving the adrenaline-pumping Jumeirah Sceirah, floating along Juha’s Journey, a 360-metre-long lazy river, or enjoying family-friendly splash zones, Wild Wadi Waterpark™ ensures a fantastic experience for all ages. For those who can’t get enough of the action, the waterpark has extended its exclusive AED 399 Annual Pass offer allowing guests unlimited access throughout the year, making it the perfect gift for waterpark lovers.

This Ramadan, guests are invited to select their ideal destination for an unforgettable experience. Whether it’s thrilling rides, exciting stays, waterpark adventures, there’s something for everyone at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, The Green Planet™ Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment’s portfolio of attractions.

