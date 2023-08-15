Ceer will use the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software for vehicle design, development, validation, and manufacture.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 15, 2023 – Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle brand, announced that it is collaborating with Siemens Digital Industries Software to accelerate Ceer’s digital transformation and empower Ceer’s engineers to design and build truly next-generation vehicles using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software for the design, development, validation, and manufacturing of Ceer’s electric vehicles.

James DeLuca, Ceer’s CEO, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Siemens Digital Industries Software and deploy its portfolio of solutions at Ceer. Given the transformational changes in the automotive industry, having the right partner and the right software solution are fundamental to our mission to design, build, and sell aspirational vehicles for our customers. ”

“We are delighted that Ceer has chosen the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help build the first electric vehicle brand in the Kingdom and to kick start the automotive manufacturing industry in the region,” said Edwin Severijn, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

About Ceer

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, and will offer a range of vehicles to consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.