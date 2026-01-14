CEER partners with Dürr to install one of the world’s most advanced Paint Shop at its CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC) in KAEC

The Paint Shop sets new global benchmarks for sustainable, environmentally responsible, and efficient manufacturing, and offers overspray-free designs and enhanced customization while saving energy, reducing downtime and maximizing efficiency and agility

This partnership marks a milestone in CEER’s manufacturing readiness with CEER set to reveal its flagship Sedan and SUV this year and to start production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: CEER, the first Saudi automotive company and Saudi-born EV brand, has partnered with Dürr, a global leader in mechanical and plant engineering renowned for its comprehensive expertise, to supply and install one of the most advanced Paint Shops in the automotive world at the CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC) in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

The CMC is set to be one of the most technologically advanced state-of-the-art facilities in the world, equipped to deliver exceptional quality, word-class levels of efficiency and sustainability, and is set to become a center of excellence for highly skilled subject matter experts in the automotive industry.

This landmark partnership is a major milestone in CEER’s manufacturing readiness, keeping the company on track to begin vehicle production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

CEER is the first company in the world for which Dürr made its “Paint Shop of the Future” concept a reality. The facility features a modular design with complete automation and smart software to reduce downtime and maximize systems’ efficiency and agility.

The Paint Shop of the Future will enable CEER to swiftly incorporate new models and easily scale production capacity. The key lies in implementing a modular concept, where flexible boxes replace traditional lines with their rigid cycle times. The CMC will also incorporate Dürr’s latest application technology, including an advanced atomizer series, ensuring the highest painting quality standards.

“Our goal at CEER is to build a world-class manufacturing facility, setting new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability,” said James DeLuca, CEO of CEER. “This Paint Shop of the Future will place CEER at the forefront of automotive manufacturing innovation, allowing us to offer our customers in Saudi Arabia and the wider region a level of customization they have never seen before. The result will be a more environmentally friendly manufacturing process and the ability to offer customization in car colors, finishing, and intricate details that will excite the public.”

The Paint Shop establishes new benchmarks for sustainability and environmental responsibility in manufacturing. Dürr’s next generation ovens heat the car body from the inside to reach large body components more directly. This is particularly advantageous for electric vehicles, where their inner heavy structure requires curing, whilst simultaneously preventing overheating in thinner parts of the body shell. This drying method is more environmentally friendly, reducing the required heating process time by up to 30% compared to conventional systems. These ovens combined with electric exhaust air purifying systems, save energy and CO2 emissions.

CEER Paint Shop will feature Dürr’s award-winning overspray-free painting system offering customers cars with a two-tone paint finish. This technology marries customer-specific product design with automated production. Bodies can be painted with two contrasting colors simultaneously, reducing paint consumption and eliminating plastic waste. The latest application technology paints the interiors and exteriors of electric vehicles in the same box and can fully automatically apply two colors without overspray.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Lars Friedrich, CEO of Dürr Systems AG, said: “Innovation is a key driver of performance and sustainability in vehicle production. The Paint Shop of the Future will deliver great flexibility, energy and paint efficiency, and exciting premium vehicle paint finishes. We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with CEER to create one of the most modern car production lines in the world.”

This collaboration is a key step in CEER’s contribution to building Saudi Arabia’s automotive industry in line with Vision 2030. It will help establish a complete automotive cluster in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the localization of EV component manufacturing and strengthening the domestic supply chain, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a hub for next-generation automotive production. Dürr’s established global network, including its subsidiary Dürr Systems Arabia LLC in Jeddah, further strengthens this partnership, ensuring comprehensive support and a long-term partnership.

