Cedar Rose, a leading provider of business information and credit risk solutions, was declared the winner of the Supplier of the Year award at the CICM British Credit Awards 2023 held in London. The CICM British Credit Awards is recognized as one of the most prestigious accolades in the international credit industry.

“The Supplier of the Year Award by CICM British Credit Awards acknowledges outstanding contributions to the credit industry, and Cedar Rose is proud to have won this prestigious award,” said Antoun Massaad, Co-Founder and CEO of Cedar Rose.

“Cedar Rose has been consistently recognized for our industry-leading risk and compliance management solutions which help firms make better business decisions. This latest achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and the quality of our solutions. Over the years with a focus on delivering reliable information and exceptional customer service, we have been committed to helping our clients make informed business decisions and reduce their exposure to risk,” added Antoun.

Since its foundation, Cedar Rose has been at the forefront of providing world-class business intelligence and credit risk solutions to leading firms in over 230 countries and jurisdictions globally. Its comprehensive array of credit risk, compliance and identity verification solutions help companies, government agencies and individuals deal with escalating regulatory and compliance requirements while reducing their exposure to risk.

About Cedar Rose

Known for accuracy, reliability and quality, Cedar Rose is specialised in offering a comprehensive array of credit risk, compliance and data solutions (being the holder of the largest single database and information of companies, shareholders and directors in the MENA region).

Through continuous innovation, investment and development of talent and technology, the firm’s primary objective over the last 25 years has been to raise the quality of credit risk, compliance and regulatory services globally to the highest international standards. Partnering with their clients, Cedar Rose helps companies mitigate the regulatory, operational and reputational risks associated with their business.

Cedar Rose has been recognised with several prestigious awards and accreditations including Credit Excellence Award for Export and International Credit and Collections – 2016, 2017, 2020 & 2022; European Business Award – 2017 / 2018; Commercial Credit Information Provider of the Year – 2019; Cyprus Export Award 2019/ 2020; and CICM Supplier of the Year Award 2023.

