Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award have issued silver commemorative coins to celebrate the 12th edition of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.

The issuance of these commemorative coins aims to shed light on the UAE’s efforts in bolstering its sports sector and advancing its global standing. The Award honours individuals, teams and organisations who have made significant sporting contributions locally and globally.

The CBUAE issued 3,000 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front side of the coin includes the images of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, surrounded by the logo and name of the 12th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in Arabic and English. The reverse side of the coin includes the UAE’s logo surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in both Arabic and English, in addition to the nominal value of the coin (AED50).

These commemorative coins have been handed over to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE.