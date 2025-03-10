Riyadh – CBRE Middle East hosted its Vision 2030 Focus Forum in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently, where it launched a first-of-its-kind package of smart and sustainable Facilities Management (FM) solutions to the KSA market.

Bringing together some of the region’s most influential corporate and government entities Kingdom-wide, CBRE Middle East used the Focus Forum to launch its innovative suite of FM services designed to enhance clients’ operational efficiency, workplace experience and sustainability. These solutions include:

The Integrated FM Academy – Developing future FM leaders through specialized training and certification programs that support the growth of local talent

BICSc Training Center & Procurement Advantage – Offering the best-in-class cleaning and procurement training and internationally recognized FM standards

HOST & Workplace Experience – Enhancing employee engagement and productivity through workplace innovation, including tech-enabled health and wellbeing products and team and community experiences

CBRE Smart Solutions & Integrated FM Hub – Streamlining FM operations through Artificial Intelligence designed to reduce building energy costs by 8-10%

“Real estate owners and occupiers in KSA are looking for FM experts who can support their vision to become smarter and greener than ever before,” said Jena Ladhani, KSA CEO, CBRE Global Workplace Solutions.

“Our Vision 2030 Focus Forum solidified our position within KSA where every client outcome is driven by operational subject matter experts across Data Centers, Aviation, Stadia, Healthcare, Testing & Commissioning, and Projects including Staff Accommodation. It also demonstrated our ability to meet the increasing demand for specialized and integrated FM solutions in the KSA market. For example, as Saudi continues to be a magnet for global talent, our FM Academy supports the upskilling of KSA’s local workforce. We know that employee wellbeing continues to be a key consideration among CRE executives, and our Workplace Experience service helps to meet that need. We are also passionate about ensuring that Saudi’s FM sector aligns itself with international compliance and regulatory standards through our training center.

“With KSA poised to become a global benchmark for intelligent and sustainable infrastructure, and the global facility management market expected to expand significantly in the region by 2030, our package of FM solutions reaffirms our role as a trusted partner in Saudi’s evolving real estate and facilities management landscape,” Ms. Ladhani added.

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been serving clients in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region for nearly twenty years. The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) globally and over 1,300 professionals in the Middle East operating out of nine offices in six countries in the region. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully integrated suite of services across the Kingdom, including facilities, transaction and project management; cost management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

