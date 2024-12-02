Manama, Bahrain – This week’s BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 137%

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 4th December 2024, and the maturity date is 5th March 2025.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.77% compared to 5.80% of the previous issue on 27th November 2024.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.563% with the lowest accepted price being 98.535%.

This is issue No. 2046 (ISIN BH0003F49984) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.