Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 152%.

Subscriptions worth BD 65.445 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 17th August 2022 and matures on 16th November 2022, is 3.80% compared to 3.96% of the previous issue on 13th July 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.256 (BH000R43DFY1) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

