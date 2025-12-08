Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 169%.

Subscriptions worth BD 84.473 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 10th December 2025 and matures on 11th March 2026, is 4.90% compared to 5.01% of the previous issue on 12th November 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.296 (BH0005193139) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.