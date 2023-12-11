Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 299%.

Subscriptions worth BD 128.433 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 13th December 2023 and matures on 13th March 2024, is 6.35% compared to 6.33% of the previous issue on 15th November 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.272 (BH000Q654005) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.