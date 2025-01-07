Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 121%.

Subscriptions worth BD 51.887 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 8th January 2025 and matures on 9th April 2025, is 5.70% equivalent to the previous issue on 11th December 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.285 (BH0007920836) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.