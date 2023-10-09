Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 382%.

Subscriptions worth BD 164.046 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 11th October 2023 and matures on 10th January 2024, is 6.40% equivalent to the previous issue on 13th September 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.270 (BH0009978329) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.