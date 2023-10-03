Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 457%.

Subscriptions worth BD 118.783 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 5th October 2023 and matures on 4th April 2024, is 6.39% compared to 6.46% of the previous issue on 7th September 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.218 (BH000F964712) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.