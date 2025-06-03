Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing (Ijara) Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 345%.

Subscriptions worth BD 89.596 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 5th June 2025 and matures on 4th December 2025, is 5.35% compared to 5.28% of the previous issue on 1st May 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.238 (BH00069301I3) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.