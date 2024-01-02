Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 548%.



Subscriptions worth BD 142.548 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 4th January 2024 and matures on 4th July 2024, is 6.31% compared to 6.38% to the previous issue on 7th December 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.221 (BH0009978097) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.