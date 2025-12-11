Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 338%.

Subscriptions worth BD 101.336 million were received for the BD 30 million issue, which carries a maturity of 364 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 15th December 2025 and matures on 14th December 2026, is 4.86%

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 12IM/1 (BH0006047J85) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.