Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 30 million were received for the BD 30 million issue, which carries a maturity of 364 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 30th March 2026 and matures on 29th March 2027, is 5.04% compared to 4.62% of the previous issue on 2nd March 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 12IM/4 (BH000670VA08) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.