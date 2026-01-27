Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the six-month short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 50 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 29th January 2026 and matures on 30th July 2026, is 4.79% compared to 5.00% of the previous issue on 1st January 2026.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/6 (BH0007389172) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.