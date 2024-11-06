Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 3-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 305%.

Subscriptions worth BD 564.595 million were received for the BD 185 million issue, which carries a maturity of 3 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 10th November 2024 and matures on 10th November 2027, is 5.50%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.37 (ISIN BH000134V094).