Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 3-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 280%.

Subscriptions worth BD 419.294 million were received for the BD 150 million issue, which carries a maturity of 3 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 5th August 2024 and matures on 5th August 2027, is 5.875%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.36 (ISIN BH000X4976W9).