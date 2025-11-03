Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) Equal Opportunities Committee held its second meeting for 2025, chaired by Sh. Shaikha Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of Finance at CBB.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed prominent outcomes of CBB-led efforts to promote gender equality through initiatives spanning training programs, professional development opportunities, committee representation, and the creation of an equitable and supportive work environment. The committee also discussed the CBB’s upcoming 2025 – 2026 Action Plan that aims to establish a work environment built on fairness and equality, in line with the objectives of the National Plan for the Advancement of Bahraini Women (2025 – 2026) under the theme "Bahraini Women: From Empowerment and Progress towards Leadership".

The meeting underscores the CBB’s commitment to supporting national directives to empower local talent and enhance the role of women, in accordance with the Council’s broader efforts to promote gender balance.