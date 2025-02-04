Within minutes of the booking opening time

CBB: Appointments for the second and final batch of Silver Commemorative Coin minted on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, marking 25 years of His Majesty's reign fully booked

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – 4 February 2025 – The Central Bank of Bahrain announces that the appointments for the second and final batch of the Silver Commemorative Coin minted on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, marking 25 years of His Majesty's reign are fully booked, within minutes of the booking opening time today.

The silver commemorative coin was available in a limited quantity of 1,000 coins. The price of the coin was BD125 and weighs 62.2 grams. The front side of the silver commemorative coin features the portrait of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Silver Jubilee logo, while the reverse side features The Prosperous Al- Sakhir Palace.

It is worth noting that the Central Bank of Bahrain issued the commemorative coins using Ultra High Relief Technology for a three-dimensional (3-D) effect for the first time on both sides.

Furthermore, under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, all proceeds from the sale of the coin will go to charitable organisations and funds, through the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF).