Manama, Bahrain – This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 105%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 19th February 2026, and the maturity date is 18th February 2027.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.62% compared to 4.68% of the previous issue on 15th January 2026.

The approximate average price for the issue was 95.534% with the lowest accepted price being 95.371%.

This is issue No. 137 (ISIN BH0002398368) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.