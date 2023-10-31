Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CB2, operated by Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, will be exhibiting at Downtown Design from 8 – 11 November, marking its debut at the leading fair for contemporary and quality design in the Middle East. The curated CB2 collection will feature alongside 100 design-forward manufacturers, creative studios, and individual designers, representing accessible and responsible curation whilst highlighting statement makers across the globe.

For its first time at Downtown Design, CB2 will be presenting ‘Statement Makers by CB2.’ This will showcase key collections from its most coveted collaborations, as a part of its aim to display a diverse range of perspectives.

A highlight of the showcase will be pieces from the brand’s 12-year collaboration with highly-acclaimed Spanish design studio, Mermelada Estudio, founded by Alex Estevez, Laura Blasco and Juanmi Juárez. The collaboration between CB2 and Mermelada Estudio features designs that fuse innovation with elegance, resulting in refined furniture with a carefree character.

In celebration of over a decade of partnership, Alex Estevez will be present at this year’s Downtown Design. Alongside his partners, Estevez is recognised for providing an unconventional perspective on everyday objects, which visitors to the event can witness and discuss personally during ‘Statement Makers by CB2.’

Sarah Sullivan, Senior Director of International Operations at Crate and Barrel Holdings said:

“At CB2, we pride ourselves in having a unique point of view and showcasing exceptional design — partnering with a growing base of designers and makers from the Americas to Africa, Spain, Asia and beyond. By featuring the work and craftsmanship of designers like the Barcelona-based Mermelada Estudio at Downtown Design, we can cement CB2 as a platform for leading and emerging creatives, artistry and self-expression, as well as a regional gateway for responsible and accessible high design.”

CB2 launched digitally in the UAE in 2021 and opened its first physical store in Mall of the Emirates one year later, representing its first presence outside of North America. CB2 consistently brings unique capsule collections to the Middle East inspired by the globe’s most current tastes, from fashion to music to interiors. As a platform for unique and exclusive designers such as Mermelada Estudio, CB2 also seeks to curate the unexpected through interesting collaborations such as Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kravitz Design by Lenny Kravitz and Gianfranco Frattini.

Commenting on the Downtown Design collaboration debut, Alex Estévez, Founder and Designer at Mermelada Estudio, said:

“I am thrilled to be participating in Downtown Design with likeminded creatives, operational leaders and decision makers from all over the world. Our relationship with CB2 has grown and evolved over the years; it was in fact at a design fair just like this one that we first met the team and received a request to collaborate. Twelve years later, Mermelada Estudio has established itself as a renowned Barcelona-based studio bound by a commitment to excellence, wit and poetry on an international stage.”

With over a dozen distinct collections to explore, including Lawson-Fenning, Paul McCobb, Jennifer Fisher, and Robert Wengler to name a few, CB2 continues to amplify and diversify the creative voices that are inspiring dream homes. This aligns with the event’s mission to exhibit and celebrate ideas that address identity, materiality and social impact through design.

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of Dubai Council, Downtown Design is the anchor event of Dubai Design Week. The region’s most important creative festival reflects Dubai’s position as the design capital of the Middle East and will host an extensive programme of events, collection launches and collaborative showcases in the heart of Dubai Design District.

Visitors to Downtown Design can find CB2 at booth B13 and the event opens to the public on November 9.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is home to world-class fashion and retail brands with more than 65 stores across the MENA region. As the retail partner of choice for some of the most desirable brands, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle holds exclusive licensing rights across the region for names such as Lululemon, Lego, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, CB2, Shiseido, Poltrona Frau, Crate & Barrel and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi brand concept store and app. The Company currently boasts 18 online platforms and continues to strengthen its position as a market leader through its exceptional omnichannel customer experience offering. www.majidalfuttaim.com

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today’s modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design. The brand is today’s destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, the brand is rapidly expanding their physical footprint and currently has 20 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more inspiration, follow us on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

