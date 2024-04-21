Cayan Group signs agreement with Hilton for a 201-key Hampton by Hilton, which is set to begin welcoming guests in early 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cayan Group, a leading real estate investment and development company in the Middle East, continues its partnership with NEOM – a giga project spanning 26,500 square kilometres in northwest Saudi Arabia – for a second Hampton by Hilton at NEOM Community. A signing ceremony between Cayan Group and Hilton for the second Hampton by Hilton took place at the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) in Berlin in the presence of Hilton’s President & CEO, Chris Nassetta, and Cayan Group’s Chairman, Ahmed Alhatti.

Under the agreement, Cayan Group will fully fund and develop a 201-key Hampton by Hilton situated at the NEOM Community to meet the rising construction demand – a critical component to further progress earthworks at the site. With construction soon starting, the Hilton-managed hotel is expected to open at the beginning of 2025. The hotel will be the second property for the brand at NEOM Community, delivering the seamless experience and thoughtful amenities and interiors that the Hampton by Hilton brand is known for.

Ahmed Alhatti, Chairman of Cayan Group, said, “Further to the recent opening of Hampton by Hilton Sharma at NEOM’s Community site, we are excited to continue with our participation of being part of this visionary and unique project alongside Hilton, our globally recognised hospitality partner. We believe in the vision of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and we remain focused to continue investing within NEOM projects and securing more opportunities in the future.”

Further to the success of the previous agreement, this is the second hotel project at NEOM to be fully funded by the private sector, and Cayan Group’s investment further highlights the private sector’s interest in Saudi Arabia.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We’re delighted to be working again with Cayan Group to add another great Hampton by Hilton to our growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia. This signing asserts Hilton’s longstanding commitment to the growth of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, where we are working with both public and private sector partners to respond to the rising demand for hospitality brands and expect to quadruple our presence in the coming years.”

The hotel’s flexible design and construction will centre around sustainability while deploying energy efficient systems. As NEOM moves forward to meet its ambitious targets, developing liveability options is an important milestone to fulfil the needs of visitors.

For media Inquiries, please contact [commercial@cayan.net]

About Cayan Group

Cayan Group has evolved into one of the most compelling and successful Real Estate Developers in the Middle East. We’ve developed some of the most amazing projects in the world, achieving acclaim Internationally. Cayan Group holds offices around Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, UAE and the impact of our work spans even further. We have significant experience building high-rise structures, including residential complexes, commercial towers, multi-purpose gated communities, and hospitality projects. Originally conceived in 2004, we’ve never stopped growing, from the first day that we began developing our vision. With lofty goals, an incredible team, and a constant devotion to quality, we’ve managed to achieve next-level satisfaction for our customers – something that has allowed us to earn and keep a reputation for excellence in the marketplace.

For further information email commercial@cayan.net or visit www.cayan.net

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hampton by Hilton

As the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the last 15 years by Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton — including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton — serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 3,000 properties in more than 40 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as modern and spacious rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Hampton by Hilton is committed to delivering an exceptionally friendly and authentic service all backed by the 100% Hampton GuaranteeTM. Experience a positive stay at Hampton by Hilton by booking at hampton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.