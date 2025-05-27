Dubai, UAE. Dubai based leading real estate advisory and property consultant Cavendish Maxwell has been named a Great Place To Work® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

Based entirely on what current employees say about their working experience, the prestigious accolade is awarded only to companies that stand out as a top flight organisation when it comes to leadership behaviours, employee retention, innovation and a favourable working environment.

More than 90% of Cavendish Maxwell employees surveyed in the UAE and regional offices in the GCC said the company is great place to work.

Jessica Taylor, Group Chief Operating Officer, Cavendish Maxwell, said: “We are honoured and proud to become Great Place To Work-Certified™. As with any thriving organisation, our people are key to our continued growth and success. The award comes as Cavendish Maxwell embarks on a new and exciting phase in its regional expansion and growth strategy. Our team members’ skills, experience, dedication and loyalty are pivotal to our ongoing success in 2025 and beyond, and I am ever-grateful for their unwavering drive and support. The accolade is also crucial for our recruitment and team member growth, as top talent will be drawn to our Great Place To Work status.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, added: “"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture and by successfully earning this recognition, Cavendish Maxwell stands out as a top company to work at, providing a great environment for its people."

Cavendish Maxwell provides a wide range of benefits, attractions and enhancements for its 120+-strong team. Among them: hybrid working, flexible hours, personal and professional development schemes and monthly initiatives to build inter-office and inter-departmental relationships. Events include employee awards, townhall updates, health and wellbeing initiatives, celebrations for Ramadan, Eid, Diwali and the festive season to reflect the cultural diversity at the company, and the ever-popular Cavendish Maxwell Beach Olympics, which brings together all team members from across the region.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Cavendish Maxwell

Cavendish Maxwell is one of the Middle East’s leading real estate advisory groups and property consultants, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers a full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.