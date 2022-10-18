Piling and excavation works 85% complete

KEO appointed as supervision consultant

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties is in the process of awarding the Main Works Package for Cavalli Tower which will commence immediately after the completion of enabling works.

Launched in September 2021, the beach-facing skyscraper located in Dubai Marina will offer residents 71 floors of sheer luxury overlooking the beautiful Palm Jumeirah Island, with ultra-luxury interiors branded by Italian fashion powerhouse Roberto Cavalli.

Enabling works are progressing on track by the appointed National Piling Corporation (NPC) contractor, which has mostly completed shoring works. Meanwhile, piling and excavation works have been completed up to 85% and are expected to finish in October 2022.

The construction of site offices has commenced prior to the appointment of the main contractor and DAMAC has appointed KEO as the supervision consultant for the project.

“KEO has extensive experience of delivering projects of similar nature here in Dubai and in the wider region and DAMAC is excited to work with KEO again to bring the vision of this ultra-luxurious project into fruition," Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC said.

Cavalli Tower — which has a development value of approximately $545 million — is a unique project aimed at setting the highest levels when it comes to luxury property offerings in Dubai. The glamour that is associated with the iconic Italian fashion house is matched by DAMAC’s standards for delivering luxury homes and lifestyle experiences.

Designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa — who also created the unique and stunning Dubai Museum of the Future — the tower comprises 436 units and is divided into three sections.

The first floors are considered luxury, the middle section of the tower is upper luxury while the top floors offer super luxury features and finishes.

Luxury and upper luxury sections will have access to their own sky pool and sky gardens, while the super luxury category boasts an infinity pool, a cigar lounge and a private pavilion where residents can host their own private dinner parties.

Every home in the super-luxury category will either have its own private pool or jacuzzi and all units — whether a 2-bedroom apartment or a 5-bedroom duplex — enjoy balconies and high ceilings promoting stunning sea vistas.

Other unique features of the tower include a four-storey-high Cavalli-branded lobby, a Malibu Bay-like beach pool in the gardens and top of the line services such as 24-hour butler service, a la carte housekeeping service and much more.

The progress come at a time when Dubai’s population is significantly rising as more foreigners are coming to the city to work and live due to successful government incentives to attract top talent. The UAE ranked number one across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and was among the top 10 countries around the world for expatriates to relocate to, a survey by health insurance company Cigna has found. As a result, demand for housing has surged.

DAMAC’s penchant to deliver luxury property offerings has been successful in attracting High-Net Worth buyers. As such, Cavalli Tower has received enormous interest and has nearly sold out all units.

“Our customers are regularly updated on the progress of construction works and are very happy with the pace at which we are moving. Cavalli Tower will be among the most iconic skyscrapers that Dubai has ever seen, and I can’t wait to see the final product,” Tahaineh added.

