Riyadh – Catrion, a leading provider of in-flight catering services, has signed an agreement with flynas, the world’s leading low-cost airline and to distribute over 300,000 complimentary Iftar meals. These meals will be provided to passengers on both domestic and international flights that coincide with Iftar time throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Rashid Al-Arfaj, Executive Vice President of In-Flight Catering at CATRION, and Mr. Fahad Al-Mulhim, Vice President of Customer Experience at flynas.

This initiative aims to provide a distinguished travel experience on board flynas during the holy month of Ramadan, as part of the company ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience through excellence in service, quality, and attention to detail. This reinforces its position as the first choice for travelers seeking comfort and quality in low-cost airline services.

CATRIONs in-flight catering services are distinguished by their high quality and precision in execution, ensuring the needs of both passengers and crew are fully met. These services include offering fresh and diverse meals suitable for all tastes and dietary requirements, along with a variety of beverages and essential travel amenities. CATRION ensures that these services are delivered in compliance with global health standards and the requirements of airlines, enhancing the travel experience and reflecting the companyâ€™s commitment to providing exceptional service that meets travelersâ€™ expectations.

flynas operates 139 routes to over 70 domestic and international destinations across 30 countries, with more than 1,500 weekly flights, having transported over 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007. The airline aims to expand its network to 165 domestic and international destinations as part of its growth strategy, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

CATRION is a global leader in in-flight catering and integrated hospitality services, with over four decades of industry expertise. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional quality, and sustainability, CATRION consistently strives for excellence in every aspect of its operations. The company exceeds market expectations by delivering customised solutions that cater to the diverse needs of both corporate and public sector clients.

Through continuous investment in new technologies and sustainable practices, CATRION drives industry innovation while ensuring minimal environmental impact. With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, the company enhances its ability to provide outstanding services across global markets, reinforcing its position as a leader in catering and hospitality.

