In the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Cathay Pacific has been awarded the fifth World’s Best Airline, up three places from last year, and the World’s Best Economy Class Airline. The carrier was also named World’s Cleanest Airline.

These distinctions follow Cathay Pacific being named the third best premium airline in the world in AirlineRatings’ rankings last month, up six places from last year.

Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “We feel extremely encouraged to have moved from last year’s top 10 to this year’s top 5 according to Skytrax and AirlineRatings, both major airline industry rankings.

“These achievements highlight the huge strides we have made over the past year, both on the ground and in the air, and are a vote of confidence from our customers. We are very grateful for the immense support our customers, our people and the public have shown us throughout the past year.

“But we won’t stop there. These achievements will motivate us to continue to go above and beyond for our customers every step of the way as we strive to become the world’s best premium airline.”

Cathay Pacific continues to invest in product and service innovations to deliver a premium travel experience to its customers at every stage of their journey, whether in the air, on the ground or online.

The airline is launching new seat products in each of the coming three years, beginning with an all-new Business class experience, Aria Suite, a new Premium Economy seat and a refreshed Economy on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft later this year.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau received the awards on behalf of Cathay Pacific at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Cathay Pacific has been awarded World’s Best Economy Class Airline

These will be followed by a new world-leading First class experience onboard its new Boeing 777-9 aircraft in 2025, and a brand-new cabin including a new flat-bed Business class product on its Airbus A330 in 2026. These new seat products are complemented by ongoing enhancements to Cathay Pacific’s lounges, dining, inflight entertainment, digital experience and more.

Cathay Pacific will be rolling out complimentary inflight Wi-Fi for Business class customers and Diamond members in the near future. Furthermore, starting July, the airline will also be increasing its cabin crew complement on selected flights to further enhance the delivery of its signature Cathay Pacific inflight service.

