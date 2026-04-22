Cairo, Egypt – Castrol Egypt has announced three new distributor agreements, marking a significant step in strengthening its nationwide presence and improving market coverage across key regions in Egypt in a MEGA Customers event that took place on the 21st of April at the Dusit Lake Thani

The newly appointed distributors include Nacita Mobility, covering Greater Cairo; Qebaa Trading & Distribution, serving Alexandria; and Al Mansour for Trading & Distribution, for Upper Egypt and the Delta. This strategic expansion reinforces Castrol’s commitment to delivering greater availability, stronger customer reach, and enhanced service levels across the Egyptian market.

Each distributor brings distinct strengths to Castrol’s growing network. Nacita Mobility offers deep market expertise and strong retail penetration in Greater Cairo, Egypt’s largest and most dynamic automotive hub. Qebaa Trading & Distribution brings solid distribution capabilities and a well‑established footprint in Alexandria, a key commercial and logistics center. Al Mansour for Trading & Distribution adds extensive scale and reach across Upper Egypt and the Delta, supported by a proven distribution infrastructure and strong relationships with trade partners.

“These partnerships represent an important strategic step in Castrol’s journey to strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market. We continue to work on expanding our distribution network and reaching our customers more efficiently across all governorates. We believe in the importance of building a strong ecosystem of local partners who can support our growth plans, ensuring the delivery of the highest levels of service and quality that our customers expect. This step also reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Egypt’s automotive sector and contributing to its development in line with evolving market needs and expectations.” added Ahmed Ashmawi, Managing Director of Castrol Egypt

Commenting on the expansion, Castrol Egypt highlighted that these partnerships represent a key milestone in supporting market growth, ensuring consistent product availability, and reinforcing Castrol’s leadership position across passenger car, commercial vehicle, and industrial segments in Egypt.

This move underscores Castrol’s long‑term confidence in the Egyptian market and its focus on building strong, capable partnerships to support customers nationwide.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants, coolants, and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and in space for over 125 years.

Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial, and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognised globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: castrol.com