Dubai, UAE – CASIO Middle East and Africa has announced a refreshed regional strategy alongside major product innovations, underscoring the company’s ambition to deepen its relevance with younger consumers while expanding into new watchmaking segments.

At the centre of CASIO’s strategy is a drive to engage Gen Z through cultural partnerships and collaborations with global creative leaders. A key highlight is the brand’s partnership with NIGO®, Artistic Director of KENZO and founder of HUMAN MADE, who has reimagined four of CASIO’s most iconic G-SHOCK models—the DW-5000, DW-6900, GA-2100, and GA-110—into original animated characters. The collaboration blends heritage with contemporary streetwear sensibilities, marking a bold step in extending the G-SHOCK brand into cultural storytelling.

CASIO also announced the launch of the EDIFICE EFK-100, the first mechanical automatic watch in the EDIFICE line. Featuring a forged carbon dial inspired by motorsport engineering and a see-through case back that showcases the automatic movement, the model signals CASIO’s expansion into the growing market for mechanical timepieces that emphasise craftsmanship and design depth.

In the sports and fitness category, CASIO introduced the GBA-950, a step-tracking model that combines analogue-digital timekeeping with Bluetooth connectivity for syncing with smartphones, tracking fitness data, and counting steps. Built with a carbon-fibre-reinforced case and offering up to two years of battery life, the model reflects the rising consumer demand for durable yet stylish wearables that integrate seamlessly into active lifestyles.

With these announcements, CASIO executives reiterated the company’s long-term focus on innovation, cultural collaboration, and product diversification to strengthen its footprint across the Middle East and Africa. The strategy highlights CASIO’s intent to balance its legacy of reliability with forward-looking initiatives that resonate with today’s style-conscious and tech-savvy consumers.

