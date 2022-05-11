Cairo, Egypt: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt, has announced the opening of its first Gourmet store in the region at Downtown Katameya, Fifth Settlement. The new concept store aims to provide the Egyptian community with a premium experience by offering exclusive, artisanal products and seamless services.

With over 7,000 items on display, Carrefour Gourmet makes taste and refinement more accessible by specialising in fresh and gourmet products at affordable prices The new store enhances the customer journey through innovative product displays and advanced technology, including a self-checkout system for speed and convenience.

Carrefour Gourmet was inaugurated on May 11 by Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Philippe Peghuilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour Egypt at Majid Al Futtaim Retail and other members of the senior leadership team at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour Egypt at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “We are honored to be opening the region’s first ever Carrefour Gourmet store as part of our evolving mission to provide our customers with more choices whilst shopping. As pioneers in the retail industry, and with our customers at the heart of our operations, Carrefour is highly committed to delivering value through every experience, everyday whilst championing positive and productive lifestyles.”

By prioritising the design concept and product value, Carrefour Gourmet showcases the brand’s commitment to providing an unparalleled shopping experience. The opening of the new store is also a testament to Carrefour's continuous contributions to the local community as it seeks to drive retail forwards.

For more information on Carrefour Gourmet, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/carrefouregypt/

-Ends-