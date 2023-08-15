Families can customise their back-to-school purchases at a dedicated customisation counter, available across Carrefour hypermarkets in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the new school year approaching, Carrefour – owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has announced up to 50 per cent discounts across school supplies including electronics, stationery, fresh food and more at unbeatable prices.

From backpacks and lunchboxes to electronic gadgets and stationery, Carrefour continues to be the preferred destination and a one-stop-shop for back-to-school shopping in the UAE. Customers can have their back-to-school purchases customised at a customisation counter with a minimum spend of AED 200 or more.

Commenting on the campaign, Bertrand Loumaye, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Back-to-School season can be a very exciting yet overwhelming time for families. We have effectively worked with our partners to study and understand Back-to-School trends, upon which we’ve identified a number of challenges customers face. This includes finding affordable prices, and a wide range of products suiting various classroom needs. To make the Back-to-School shopping experience seamless and serve as a one-stop-shop for our customers’ needs, all essentials and must-haves are being conveniently located in one dedicated section of every store. Our customisation counter will enable customers to add a personal touch to their purchases, making them less likely to be misplaced. What’s more, our unmatched discounts and offers will make back-to-school shopping more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Carrefour recognises the aim to provide a stress-free shopping environment. A designated back-to-school section across all Carrefour stores will enable customers to find all their back-to-school necessities without any hassle. Moreover, Carrefour's user-friendly website and mobile application make it easy for busy parents to shop from the comfort of their homes.

To find out more about Carrefour’s ‘Back-to-School’ offering, visit your nearest Carrefour store or carrefouruae.com.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Malaak Chami – Memac Ogilvy

E: malaak.chami@ogilvy.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/