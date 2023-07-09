Provides cutting-edge technologies to ensure convenience and a distinctive shopping experience for customers

Cairo, Egypt: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt, and A CAPITAL GROUP (ACAP), one of Amer Group’s divisions, have announced the opening of the first Carrefour store in Porto Marina, strategically located in the heart of the North Coast, at Kilometre 110 on the Alexandria-Marsa Matrouh Road. The store opening marks Carrefour and A CAPITAL GROUP’s commitment to delivering unparalleled offerings and services to both residents and visitors of the North Coast.

Located near the Porto Marina hotel, residential towers, and various entertainment and shopping venues, the new Carrefour store has become a primary shopping landmark, catering to all North Coast customers. In addition to its strategic location, the new store introduces cutting-edge technologies, using state-of-the-art display screens and self-payment systems, ensuring convenience and enhancing the customer journey.

Commenting on the opening of the new store, Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, stated: "We are delighted to launch the first Carrefour store in Porto Marina, North Coast, in partnership with A CAPITAL GROUP. This reaffirms our role in providing distinctive shopping experiences and services to our customers and represents an effective step towards reaching our customers in one of Egypt’s key locations, especially during the summer season. The partnership further emphasises our commitment to delivering exceptional and added value by offering new and innovative offerings.”

Nancy Tharwat, CEO and Managing Director of A CAPITAL GROUP, added: “The new Carrefour store inauguration in Porto Marina exemplifies A CAPITAL GROUP’s commitment to undertaking strategic alliances with industry titans across diverse fields, especially leading brands. It also showcases an important step towards providing more integrated, comprehensive services, especially in light of the continuous openings and the surge in customer footfall. Porto Marina is a premier coastal destination in the region, offering a wide range of services, entertainment, and a stable and safe lifestyle that allows customers to enjoy their vacation. We see an evident, remarkable similarity between the group's vision and Carrefour’s philosophy, creating residential communities and cities that provide all the necessary services and diverse and integrated activities that now cover almost all aspects of life.”

The new Carrefour store is now open 24/7.