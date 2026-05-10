DOHA, QATAR – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026 in a ceremony held at Katara Hall in Raffles Hotel Doha.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, opened the ceremony with a message reflecting on the class’s shared journey and resilience. “Class of 2026, you are an extraordinary and resilient group of students. Twice in your academic careers, world events disrupted your path, and twice you found focus in times of uncertainty and purpose in moments of anxiety. I know I speak for every faculty member at CMU-Q when I say we are very proud of you.”

Addressing the graduates on behalf of the global Carnegie Mellon community, CMU President Farnam Jahanian praised their steadfastness. “Amid uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil, you continued your studies while navigating disruption, distance, and concern for loved ones,” he said. “You adapted to rapidly changing circumstances with courage and care for one another. That perseverance speaks volumes about who you are and the kind of leaders you will become.”

Representing the Class of 2026, two students addressed the audience. Noora Al Kuwari read an Arabic poem, “Students of Knowledge and Virtue” by Gibran Khalil Gibran, while student speaker Zeina Mahmoud reflected on the class’s four-year journey.

Al Kuwari thanked parents and faculty for their support, noting their role in shaping the graduates’ belief in the power of education. Echoing this theme of resilience, Mahmoud said, “We may not have chosen all the conditions that shaped us, but CMU-Q taught us how to grow through them. Like the desert rose, we were shaped by the conditions around us, and by the people who helped us grow.”

The ceremony also paid tribute to faculty and students for outstanding achievements. Outstanding Academic Achievement Awards were presented to Zhansaya Matkenova (Biological Sciences), Omar Hatem Ali Khalaf (Business Administration), Zeina Rami Halawa (Computer Science), and Fatou Sokhna Gueye (Information Systems) for achieving the highest academic standing in their respective programs.

The four Qatar Campus Scholars for the Class of 2026 were recognized for their academic excellence and leadership: Gana Elnajjar, Phat Hung Diep, Zeina Rami Halawa, and Fatou Sokhna Gueye. Zeina Rami Halawa and Fatou Sokhna Gueye were named Andrew Carnegie Society Scholars. Dr. Varun Sharma, associate teaching professor of marketing, received the Meritorious Teaching Award.

With the graduation of the Class of 2026, CMU-Q’s alumni community is now more than 1,500 strong, a network of young professionals driving knowledge and innovation across Qatar and around the world.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For 125 years, Carnegie Mellon University has forged a path of innovation and collaboration. A private and top-ranked university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional campus borders to have a transformative, global impact.

In 2004, CMU and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East. Today, more than 450 students pursue undergraduate degrees in the growing fields of artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact of our graduates. They work at top organizations and innovative startups. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.