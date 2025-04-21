Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CARMA, the global leader in media intelligence and research solutions, has expanded its international presence with the launch of a new office in Tokyo, Japan. This marks CARMA’s 23rd office worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to delivering globally connected insights with local expertise to clients across the globe.

This strategic move highlights CARMA’s continued investment in the Asia-Pacific region and reflects its mission to provide culturally attuned, high-quality media intelligence to multinational organisations. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the Tokyo expansion enhances CARMA’s capacity to support clients navigating complex, fast-evolving media environments across key markets.

CARMA already partners with several Fortune 500 Japanese companies in sectors including banking, automotive, FMCG, and technology — many of which operate on a global scale. The new Tokyo office will elevate these services further with on-the-ground expertise, AI-driven analytics, and award-winning consultancy.

“Japan is one of the world’s most important economies and a civilizational leader in culture, science, art and more,” said Mazen Nahawi, CARMA Group CEO. “CARMA’s office in Tokyo allows us to better serve our clients in Japan, and to include the most important news content, influencer profiles and social media trends into our integrated monitoring and analysis offerings.”

CARMA Japan will be led by Kenichiro Watai, a seasoned media professional with over 30 years of experience, including senior leadership roles at BBDO Worldwide and Hakuhodo.

“I’m honoured to join CARMA at such an exciting moment,” said Watai. “In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, delivering real-time, culturally aligned insights has never been more crucial. I look forward to supporting clients in Japan and globally with intelligence that drives impactful outcomes.”

Andrew Nicholls, Managing Director at CARMA, added, “Japanese clients place a premium on quality, precision, and results — values that align perfectly with CARMA’s DNA. With our Tokyo office, clients in Japan and around the world can benefit from our unique blend of human expertise, advanced technology, and multi-market insight.”

CARMA’s proprietary platform analyses social, digital, print, and broadcast media in over 100 languages. Its solutions are used globally for brand reputation management, crisis measurement, competitor benchmarking, and strategic communication planning.

