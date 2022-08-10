Carlton Real Estate has signed an agreement to be the first real estate brokerage company to sign up to participate in the first edition of Cityscape in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the main regional exhibition for real estate development, which will be held at the new Bahrain International Exhibition Center.

The signing ceremony was attended by the founder and managing director of Carlton Real Estate Company, Mr. Adnan Hassan Mahmood, and by a representative of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Mr. Saud Al-Khayat, in addition to Mr. Tommy Lee, of Informa Markets, and representative members.

Cityscape will be held next November, coinciding with the Proptech conference, hosted by the Bahrain International Exhibition Center, which will provide in its sessions an overview of the property technology sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and government initiatives, as well as an in-depth and detailed look at the corporate sector emerging. In addition, the conference will discuss various forms of investment and venture capitalists.

It is worth mentioning that Carlton is a Bahraini real estate brokerage company, established in 1996. It is an approved broker with a license from RERA. It provides a wide range of services to individual and corporate clients throughout the Kingdom of Bahrain, including buying, selling, renting, project marketing, property valuation, and real estate consultancy.