180+ nominees shortlisted across 30 categories for delivery and dine-in restaurants

Winners to be announced on October 29th at flagship event in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: The inaugural Careem Awards have opened for voting, set to honour the best of the UAE’s culinary scene across both delivery and dine-in categories.

As the first restaurant awards in the country to combine both formats, the Careem Awards offers UAE residents a complete guide to the most loved restaurants for all dining occasions - whether customers prefer to eat out or order in.

Winners will be determined by public vote, with the final results revealed at a flagship event in Dubai on 29 October 2025.

More than 180 restaurants have been shortlisted across 30 categories, including Restaurant of the Year, Best Burger, Best Coffee, Best Indian, Best Levantine, Best Sushi, and more. Fan-favourites such as P.F. Chang’s, Kaak Al Manara, Gazebo, High Joint, and % Arabica are among the nominees.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Careem Food, commented: “The Careem Awards are our way of celebrating the incredible culinary talent that powers UAE’s food scene. With over 180 nominees and 30 categories, we’re handing the spotlight to our customers and giving them the opportunity to recognise the restaurants they love most. We’re excited to see which favourites rise to the top - and to celebrate the winners together at our flagship event in October.”

Voting closes on 15 October. To cast your vote, download or open the latest version of the Careem app, select ‘Food’ on the home screen, and tap on the ‘Careem Awards’ banner.

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

