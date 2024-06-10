Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, initiates its annual safety initiatives to support delivery captains in the UAE during the summer months.

Careem has set up air-conditioned and shaded resting areas with drinking water at captain support centers across Dubai, including Dubai Media City, Al Quoz, Pakistan Association Dubai, and Umm Ramool. Additionally, Careem has invested in mobile, air-conditioned resting buses that will patrol various locations in Dubai, allowing captains to rest and rehydrate between deliveries.

Summer kits, including water bottles and towels, will be distributed to all Careem captains in the UAE. Captains and all other delivery riders can also get water and fresh fruit from Careem Quik grocery dark stores across Dubai.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented “We regularly check in with our captains to understand the unique challenges that they face because we view them as valued partners. The summer months are a particularly challenging time for delivery work and every year we conduct a focus group related to working in hot conditions to identify how we can best support.”

“This summer we've collaborated with partners to create air-conditioned and shaded areas and mobile buses that provide relief from the heat at locations that are most useful for all delivery captains in the UAE.”

Careem has also partnered with restaurants to provide captains with discounts on meals, and is working closely with merchants to ensure that the waiting time for food orders is reduced during the summer months. Earlier this year, Careem partnered with Umrahme and Emirates Islamic to surprise top performing captains with all-inclusive trips to perform Umrah ahead of Ramadan,

Careem is building 'the everything app' for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

