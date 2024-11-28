Ajman, UAE: Ajman is an emirate rich with spots that locals and visitors love to explore. Whether it’s students everyday commuting to and from university, families heading to the beach, visiting from another emirate, or going to the mall for some shopping, Careem Rides has become the preferred option for moving in and around the city. Here’s a look at some of the most popular Careem Destinations in 2024*:

Ajman University Area: A long-standing favorite, the Ajman University area is one of the top visited locations, as students and visitors head to an area that offers coffee shops, casual eateries, parks, and a modern sports complex making it a hub for socializing, exercising, and study breaks.

Rashidiya Area (Downtown Ajman): From the famous Ajman Fish Market to the bustling Dana Mall and family-friendly hotels, this buzzing area is a key location with plenty to offer for both locals and tourists.

City Centre Ajman: One of the busiest malls in Ajman, and a popular shopping destination that tends to get busy on the weekend, make sure to schedule your ride, or book it during off-peak hours.

Ajman Corniche (Al Nakhil 1 & 2): A popular spot for families and beachgoers, the four-kilometer Ajman Corniche esplanade is a prime destination for those looking to relax by the water. You could also take a trip along the jogging and bike track with stunning coastal views, and if you arrive in the late afternoon you can catch the sunset!

Ajman Marina: For those seeking a quieter alternative to the Corniche, the palm-lined Ajman Marina is an increasingly popular choice. Customers frequently head to this 1.5km long promenade for a great atmosphere, cafes, and scenic views of the marina.

Ajman has no shortage of must-see spots, and with Careem Rides, residents and visitors can explore them all at their own pace, through the Careem Everything App and choose the commuting options that best meets their needs and with a push of a button.

