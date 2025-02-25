Dubai, UAE – Careem partners with Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm, to bring fresh, pesticide-free leafy greens directly to customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi through Careem Groceries.

Bustanica’s sustainably-grown produce, including parsley, lettuce, beet, spinach, kale, arugula, and microgreens, is harvested without soil and with 95% less water than traditional farming. With zero pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals, Bustanica’s produce is grown in a fully controlled indoor environment, ensuring higher nutritional value, longer shelf life, and year-round availability.

Backed by a $40 million investment, Bustanica is the world's largest indoor vertical farm. Using AI and machine learning, its hydroponic facility near Al Maktoum International Airport produces over one million kilograms of leafy greens each year.

Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented: “Our partnership with Bustanica makes it easier for customers to access fresh, locally grown produce that’s pesticide-free and nutrient-rich. At Careem Groceries, we’re committed to offering the highest quality products, and we’re excited to deliver food that’s better for people and the planet - in minutes.”

Kieran Dowd, GM Emirates Bustanica & VP Sourcing solution at Emirates Flight Catering, commented: “Through Careem’s cutting edge technology platform and sophisticated delivery network, we can ensure our high quality products reach customers with the speed, convenience and excellence they deserve. The future of retail is digital, and partnering with a true pioneer in the Middle East’s digital ecosystem, positions us to create a seamless and elevated experience for our valued customers.”

Careem Groceries offers a wide selection of everyday essentials, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, pantry staples, household goods, cleaning supplies, pet care, baby products, and more - all available for delivery in under 60 minutes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Careem Plus members enjoy free delivery and member-only discounts across food, groceries, rides, home cleaning, laundry, bike rentals, international transfers, and more - saving an average of AED 300 per month for a subscription fee of AED 19.

To order fresh produce from Bustanica and stock up on pantry essentials, open the latest version of the Careem app and select ‘Groceries’ from the home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

About Bustanica

Bustanica is a UAE-based pioneer in innovative, sustainable vertical farming.

With a mission to deliver fresh, clean, and nutritious produce that’s easy to access and enhances UAE food security, Bustanica is rethinking farming by using advanced farming techniques that are free from pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. By harnessing cutting-edge hydroponic vertical farming methods, the company grows produce with 95% less water, no soil degradation, and zero waste—setting a new benchmark for environmentally conscious agriculture.

Proud of its UAE roots, Bustanica is driven by innovation, passion, and purpose. At the heart of its vision is a commitment to inspiring well-being, supporting local communities, and building a greener tomorrow for generations to come.

For more information, visit bustanica.ae.

