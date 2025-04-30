Careem Plus members get free delivery, even on low-priced solo orders

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Careem announces the launch of ‘Meals:On’ in Abu Dhabi - a new Careem Food feature designed to simplify solo food orders and make high-quality meal deals more affordable for customers ordering alone.

Ordering a solo meal often feels expensive, with a lack of reasonably priced meal bundles. Careem Food’s ‘Meals:On’ solves this by offering a curated selection of complete, high-quality meal deals from top local and international restaurants, all priced under AED 29. Most meals include a main dish, side salad, and drink and can be found in a dedicated section on Careem Food for easy one-tap ordering.

Careem’s data indicates that over 64% of Careem Food customers in the UAE typically order for one during lunch hours. ‘Meals:On’ caters to that majority, drawing inspiration from Munch:On, the solo-meal platform Careem acquired in 2022, and has been rebuilt within Careem Food to meet the needs of today’s solo diner.

Following its Abu Dhabi debut, ‘Meals:On’ will roll out in Dubai in the coming weeks and expand to include options for two or more people, meal plans, meal scheduling, and bundles for small groups.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Careem Food, commented: “Our purpose at Careem is to simplify life in the region, and with this launch we’re doing just that for solo diners. Whether it’s lunch during a busy workday or a quick dinner after hours, customers often feel overwhelmed by the choices and feel like they're paying too much for each meal. Meals:On eliminates that friction by making high-quality, affordable meals available with minimal effort.”

Imad El Fay, VP of Growth at Kitopi, added: "We’re excited to partner with Careem on the launch of Meals: On to make it easier and more affordable for customers to enjoy great food, especially when ordering for one person. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver magical food experiences at scale, and we're proud to feature many of our brands in this curated collection.”

Meals:On boats a number of popular Abu Dhabi restaurants including Wagamama, Wingstop, Just Burger, Zaatar w Zeit, Barbar, Papa Johns, Right Bite, Sushi Do, Costa, Allo Beirut, and more. Careem Plus members also enjoy free delivery on Meals:On orders, even if the order value is below AED 30 - a benefit designed specifically for solo meal purchases.

Careem Plus members also enjoy benefits across Careem’s other services, including exclusive discounts and free delivery on food and grocery orders, up to 50% off dining bills with Careem DineOut, member-only rates on international transfers through Careem Pay, cashback on rides, and more.

To try Meals:On, customers in Abu Dhabi can download the latest version of the Careem app and tap on ‘Meals:On’ under Careem Food.

