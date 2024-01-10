Elevating Climate Action in Corporate Events: The partnership extends to enhancing eco-conscious practices in business events hosted by Rixos Hotels.

UAE – CarbonSifr, a UAE based climate tech company, together with Rixos Hotels, a leading hospitality group, have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement is centred on incorporating climate action into eco-friendly hospitality experiences. Bridging CarbonSifr's expertise in climate technology with Rixos Hotels' commitment to environmentally responsible practices, the partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of sustainable hospitality in the region.

At the heart of this partnership is the goal to elevate Rixos Hotels' environmental responsibility. This will involve a detailed assessment and active reduction of their carbon footprint, a process steered by CarbonSifr's technological insights. This move is a continuation of CarbonSifr's strategy to introduce climate action solutions across various market segments, further solidifying its role as a catalyst for eco-conscious practices in diverse industries.

Climate Action Meets Business Events

CarbonSifr and Rixos Hotels' partnership will also cover business events, adding a significant aspect to their collaboration. CarbonSifr's solutions will enhance environmental reporting's transparency and accountability at these events, aiding organizers and attendees in making eco-friendly decisions. This move aligns with their joint goal to embed climate action in standard business practices, especially in corporate events and conferences.

"We believe the hospitality sector holds immense potential in leading environmental practices. Our partnership with Rixos Hotels is not just about implementing eco-friendly measures; it's about setting a precedent for the wider industry. By combining our technological expertise with Rixos Hotels' operational reach, we can significantly amplify our impact on the environment. This alliance is a testament to our continuous effort in making climate action an integral part of every industry," stated Muhammed Yildirim, Co-founder and COO of CarbonSifr.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as CarbonSifr and Rixos Hotels forge a transformative partnership. This reflects our joint commitment to integrating climate action into eco-friendly hospitality, reshaping sustainability in the UAE. With Rixos Hotels' dedication and our technological insights, we're not just reducing carbon footprints—we're reshaping industry standards. This partnership exemplifies our mission to make climate action integral to every industry, setting a transformative precedent for a sustainable future,” said Ozgul Aktolga, Country Director of Quality and Sustainability of Rixos Hotels Gulf Region.

About CarbonSifr

CarbonSifr is a climate-tech company founded in the UAE. Dedicated to the integration of climate action into everyday life, they provide technology solutions to measure, reduce, and remove the carbon footprint of businesses. Recognized for its efforts, CarbonSifr plays a pivotal role in promoting climate awareness and accelerating climate action in the Middle East. CarbonSifr is the preferred climate-tech partner of Emirates Nature-WWF and is also a member of the UAE Carbon Alliance.

For more information, please visit carbonsifr.com.

About Rixos Hotels

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Qatar, serves as a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.